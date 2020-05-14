55 minutes ago

The 2020 Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Peter Mac Manu, has stated emphatically that the NPP is not and cannot be part of any conspiracy whatsoever to rig the 2020 elections, as alleged by the NDC.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, May 14, 2020, Mr. Mac Manu said, “a fake conspiracy does not become a credible conspiracy just because an opposition that is afraid of losing a free and fair contest says so.”

According to him, it is that record of a rigged leadership under John Dramani Mahama that the NDC must be afraid of bringing back to face the Ghanaian people for their votes and not any fake conspiracy to rig the elections against them.

Mr. Mac Manu reminded the NDC of how the NPP, as an opposition party, beat the NDC in 2016 ––and by the largest margin ever in Ghana’s history against an incumbent president in Ghana’s history.

“It is not the fault of any Ghanaian that the NDC chose to bring back as their presidential candidate for 2020 the very man on whose hands the NDC suffered their biggest defeat in their history. It is not the fault of NPP that the NDC chose to bring back as their 2020 presidential candidate the very same man who gave Ghana the worst economic growth performance since 1994. It is not the fault of President Akufo-Addo that the NDC has very little confidence in their own chosen Candidate for 2020, John Mahama.”

Mr. Mac Manu said, the party intend to fight and win in December based on our performance.

“We do not need the EC to rig an election in our favour. A government that has put some 1.3 million children to school, (who if NDC was in power would be on the streets) does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has restored industry and is creating jobs for the people does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has put 100,000 unemployed graduates to work does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that puts the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian first, whether it is in protecting the money of millions of depositors, or absolving the cost of electricity and water of 30 million Ghanaians, to ease the sufferings of the people when there is a crisis, such a government does not need an election to be rigged in its favour,” he stated.