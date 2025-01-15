50 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall all diplomatic and service passports by January 24, 2025.

This move aims to ensure that only those who are rightfully eligible hold these passports, preventing misuse and safeguarding Ghana's reputation.

The recall is part of the government's commitment to properly managing official travel documents according to national and international standards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will verify and re-issue the passports to eligible holders, and a public notice will be issued to inform affected individuals.

Diplomatic passports are specialized documents that offer privileges and immunities to diplomats and government officials, including streamlined visa processes and exemptions from certain fees.

However, these passports are not a guarantee of visa-free travel, and holders must still adhere to the laws and regulations of the host country.

The verification process will involve a thorough review of all returned passports to ensure they meet the current eligibility criteria for issuance.

This move demonstrates the government's efforts to maintain the integrity of Ghana's diplomatic engagements and prevent any potential misuse of these powerful documents.

See the statement below: