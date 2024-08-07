37 minutes ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has promised to complete the Bolgatanga Airport project when elected in the December 7 election.

The former President has said he believes the airport if completed will ease the long travel hours to parts of the country from the area.

“For those of us who have to travel urgently, an emergency comes and you have to travel, currently you have to drive from Bolga to Tamale Airport to go and catch the flight. When we came we had selected a location for the Bolga Airport, we will continue the project of the Bolga Airport because it is possible to have a viable Bolga Airport,” he said.

Mr Mahama made the pledge at a rally at the Ramsey Stadium to climax a four-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region.

“The plane can take Tamale and Bolga passengers, mixed. When it gets to Tamale, it will drop the Tamale passengers going to Accra,” the former President explained.

“It will come to Bolga, drop the Bolga passengers, and take the Bolga passengers who are going back to Accra straight back to Accra,” he added.