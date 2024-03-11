4 hours ago

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has made a personal pledge to ensure the completion of a mosque project initiated by his late friend and former minister, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, in the town of Kulungungu.

Mahama made this promise as he led the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the funeral of Dr. Mustapha, who served as Minister of Youth and Sports, and Minister of State during the former president's administration.

The solemn ceremony was held at the National Mosque in Accra on Sunday, March 10th, as hundreds, including politicians from across the aisle, chiefs, and members of the Bissa community, gathered to hold the final prayers and pay their respects to the man who had served Ghana in many different capacities throughout his illustrious career.

"Dr. Mustapha had embarked on the construction of a mosque in his hometown of Kulungungu, the traditional capital of the Bissa people," Mahama recalled. "It was a project very close to his heart, and I will ensure that it is completed in his honour."

The former president expressed his deep sadness at the passing of his long-time friend, with whom he had shared a bond even before their entry into politics. Mahama eulogised Dr. Mustapha, a member of the Bissa ethnic group, as a dedicated public servant who had transitioned from his early career as a dentist in the Ghana Army to become a respected political figure.

The mosque project in Kulungungu was a testament to Dr. Mustapha's devotion to his community and his faith, according to Mahama. "He wanted to leave a lasting legacy for his people, and this mosque was a symbol of that commitment."

Mahama's promise to complete the mosque has been welcomed by the Bissa community and Dr. Mustapha's family, who see it as a fitting tribute to the late minister's vision and efforts.

The former president's gesture is also seen as a demonstration of the enduring friendship and camaraderie that existed between the two political figures, as the day brought back the beautiful relationship between Bissas and Gonjas.

His pledge to honour his friend's legacy by finishing the Kulungungu mosque project provided a glimmer of solace amidst the grief