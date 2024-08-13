28 minutes ago

A number of Ghanaians have expressed shock at the double standards of former President John Mahama over his latest promise to create jobs through the NPP's ambitious construction of hospitals in all districts and Regional capitals without hospitals, dubbed Agenda 111.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic which exposed the inadequate health needs of the country, especially in many districts, the Akufo-Addo government, announced immediate plans to construct hospitals in about 80 districts without district hospitals, as well as regional and specialist hospitals totaling 111 facilities, hence the name Agenda 111.

However, the NDC, led by former President Mahama pooh poohed the idea, and described it as overly ambitious and unrealistic when the NPP announced the plan in 2021.

In fact as recent as March 2024, former President Mahama condemned the projects in multiple reports by the nation's leading news outlets.

Interestingly, former President Mahama is now promising trainee nurses jobs through the Agenda 111 hospitals he has continuously maligned.

Addressing trainee nurses over the weekend, former President Mahama told the students that if elected President, he would give them jobs through the Agenda 111 hospitals across the country by completing them.

"When I come, the agenda 111 hospitals they are building, I will continue and finish them so that we can create more space to be able to absorb all of you when you finish school," he told the surprised students.

Another blot on former President Mahama with regards to nurses, is his unpopular cancellation of their trainee allowance alongside that of trainee teachers.

The former President sought to justify why it was canceled, but a number of the nurses were visibly unimpressed, as the allowances have since been restored by the Akufo-Addo government since 2017.

The government's Agenda 111 hospitals, which are nearing completion in many districts, have become very popular across the country, especially in districts without hospitals.

Several Chiefs and district stakeholders have publicly hailed the projects and expressed relief at having such critical health infrastructure right at their door steps..