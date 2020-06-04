1 hour ago

Ras Mubarak has revealed former President John Mahama will announce his running mate for the December polls in the coming days.

According to the Kumbungu MP, both the candidate and the party are ready to disclose who to partner the NDC flagbearer as the country nears the elections.

“The announcement will be made in the coming days now that the restrictions on public gathering have been relaxed. The candidate is ready and the party is also ready so in the coming days the announcement will be made,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He, however, added the former President does not need a running-mate who will be seeking to be President after him.

” He does not need a distraction. Not someone who will be marketing himself for the 2024 elections when we have a job to do. A young running mate will be promoting himself and competition for the next election. Bot Kwesi Botwe and Dr. Duffuor will be exciting running mate choice. You need stability, somebody who will be focused and not trying to be popular when there is still work to be done”.

Meanwhile, the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party has endorsed the candidature of President Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party for the December polls.

The decision was announced by the General Secretary of the party John Boadu at the end of the Council’s meeting which had the President in attendance Wednesday.

Announcing the decision, Mr Boadu said: “the national council has endorsed the candidature of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of our party for the 2020 presidential elections and we will officially do the acclamation on an announced date”

He said the party will also hold its parliamentary primaries in the 168 constituencies that have sitting Members of Parliament on June 20 in all designated electoral areas across the country.

He added the decision to have the primaries in the electoral areas is to ensure that the safety protocols are adhered to in order to protect party delegates.