4 hours ago

The Second Lady of the Republic, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has said that flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama hasn't changed and that he is still as incompetent as he was when he was president.

Reiterating this point, the Second Lady asserted that Former President John Dramani Mahama is most the same and the same incompetent person he was when he was Ghana's president'

The wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia observed that it would be suicidal for Mahama and his NDC to come back to power since they ran down the economy for the eight years they were in power.

In an interview with Philip Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen afternoon talkshow, the Second Lady catalogued the seas of bad policies the Mahama administration introduced which adversely affected Ghanaians.

She also bemoaned the sorry state the economy was in when it was bequeathed to the Akufo-Addo administration, saying the Nana Addo-led Government has done very well rescuing the economy from that dungeon to one of safety.

The Second Lady also used the occasion to tout the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration ranging from the economy, infrastructure and education.

Adom News