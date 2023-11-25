2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has a lot of jabs up his sleeves for former President John Mahama, says the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Ayew Afriyie.

His comment comes on the heels of the recent attacks by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer on Mr Mahama’s 24-hour economic policy.

Dr. Ayew Afriyie, who was the campaign coordinator for Dr. Bawumia in the NPP primaries, says the party flagbearer has received a warm reception from Ghanaians after the election.

“He has a lot up his sleeves for John Mahama, there are a lot of jabs for him. No two ways about that. In spite of the jabs which are part of the politics, Bawumia is going to tell you the alternative and where we have to go and how we are going to do it. He is the best man for the job”, he said.

The Vice President after an official assignment at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) made a stop at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Dr Bawumia who was visiting the Kumasi Central Mosque for the first time after being elected flagbearer of the NPP was mobbed by the people.

In excitement, they sang in anticipation of a Dr. Bawumia-led government.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in the company of defeated NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kwabena Agyapong and other government officials.

The Coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund, Ben Abdallah Bandah called for support for Dr. Bawumia.

“The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has done his part and continues to do more. It is now time for Dr. Bawumia to take over. I will urge all to support Dr. Bawumia to ascend the throne. His performance will overwhelm all,” he said.