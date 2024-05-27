1 hour ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised the government’s flood prevention and management efforts in light of the recent heavy downpours in Accra and other parts of the country.

In a Facebook post, the former President lamented that despite the alleged substantial investments in flood mitigation, many areas still experience significant flooding with even the slightest rainfall.

“Considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by this government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation is distressing. According to the government, $200 million was spent on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID).

“While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID.

Mahama emphasised that protecting the lives and properties of citizens should be a top priority for any government, stating, “The current administration has failed in this regard.”

Below is the full post

The recent heavy downpours in Accra and other parts of the country have led to extensive destruction of property and, according to reports, the loss of life of a young schoolboy.

This has exposed the government’s failure to manage and prevent floods effectively and evokes deep concern about its lack of a comprehensive flood prevention and management plan. Many areas that in the past were unaffected by flooding today become inundated with the least rainfall.

Considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by this government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation is distressing. According to the government, $200 million was spent on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID). While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID.

Protecting the lives and properties of our people should be a top priority for a government. The current administration has failed in this regard.

Given the opportunity to lead our beloved country again, a new NDC government under my leadership will not rest until we find an engineering solution to the persistent flooding and implement an effective prevention and management plan. Our commitment to this cause is unwavering, and we are determined to bring about the change our nation desperately needs.

This will include investing in sustainable drainage systems, clearing structures in waterways, proper waste management, and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains. We are committed to bringing about the change that our nation needs.

We cannot afford to continue risking the lives and livelihoods of our people. It is time for real change and real solutions. Let us, as Ghanaians, as a community, unite and work together to build a safer and more resilient Ghana.

Your voice and action are not just important; they are crucial in this endeavour. Together, we can make a difference.

Your voice and action are crucial in this endeavour as we work towards building the Ghana we want together.

