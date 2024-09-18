5 hours ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed disappointment in the recent comements made by former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Kodua criticized Mahama for making comments that he considers “unbecoming of a statesman”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, during his campaign tour in the Greater Accra region on September 17, warned that thunder would strike anyone who refuses to concede power if the NDC wins the 2024 election.

He urged that any plans to subvert the will of Ghanaians in the upcoming election should be abandoned.

Speaking in response on Adom FM morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, Mr Kodua stated that Mahama’s remarks were inappropriate for a former president.

“In Ghana, every former president becomes a statesman, and everything you do should mirror that. I don’t want to disrespect John Mahama, but his actions are gradually not befitting of the title. There are certain things. The statement coming from him is very appalling,” he said.

Justin Kodua added that, the NPP does not intend to disrespect Mahama but finds his statements appalling.

He emphasized that Ghanaians are taking note of Mahama’s conduct.

“The people around Mahama should advise him that elders do not talk like that, at least not when you have been a former President. I’m disappointed but it’s good that Ghanaians have seen the kind of person he is,” he added.

Watch the video below: