6 hours ago

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has recounted the kindness shown to him by former President John Dramani Mahama.

LilWin revealed that Mahama generously purchased 200 tickets for his upcoming movie premiere, ensuring that those who could not afford tickets would still be able to attend.

The actor also shared that the former president cum NDC flagbearer expressed the desire to be present at the premiere if he had enough time on his hands.

In a Twitter post, LilWin recalled a late-night call from Mahama, saying, "I was surprised by a call from Mahama around midnight. He was concerned my film might be politically charged, but after I explained, he supported it. He bought 200 tickets and suggested I give them away. He also mentioned he'd try to attend the premiere if possible."

Additionally, LilWin noted that this wasn't the first time Mahama had extended his generosity.

He recounted a time when, upon voicing the necessity for improved transportation for his educational institution, Mahama facilitated the acquisition of a school bus valued at over GH¢300,000 through his son.

While Mahama wished to keep this donation discreet, LilWin felt compelled to share the gesture publicly, aiming to inspire others to do similar acts of generosity.

LilWin stated, "Following my interview about our school bus issues, Mahama's son kindly bought us a new Benz bus valued at over GH¢300,000. He preferred not to publicize it, but I think it's important to recognize such kindness to encourage more."

Meanwhile the premiere of LilWin's movie, 'A Country Called Ghana', is set for Friday, May 17, at the National Theatre, and will continue until May 25, 2024, at KNUST in Kumasi.

Watch the video below: