1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to pray in an attempt to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The NDC flagbearer disclosed his support for President Akufo-Addo’s declaration of Wednesday, March 25 as a national day for prayer and fasting on his Facebook.

“We must act even as we pray! I have made a firm commitment to support the authorities in whatever way possible, and whenever called upon, to combat this pandemic. Over the last week, I have forcefully, thanks to my Communications Team, led a public education drive that is promoting effectively the introduction, education and practice of the recommended WHO protocols aimed at helping stop the spread of the COVID-19.

“I have also already announced that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is committed to assisting government in this fight by availing all technical and logistical resources at our disposal. As evidence of our seriousness in that respect, we have assembled a technical team to guide our efforts and to lead the NDC’s response to the evolving situation. The team is an assembly of experts from the many fields that will be required to implement a national action plan on COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo has declared Wednesday (25th March 2020) as fasting and prayer sessions to seek God’s intervention following the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

“Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians – Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic,” he said.

“I thank the women and men of God who prayed for the nation with me on Thursday and with the Vice President on Friday for their intervention,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline