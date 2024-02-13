48 minutes ago

The Independent Candidates Association of Ghana (ICAG) has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to consider former Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye as his running mate in the 2024 elections.

The association believes that Kofi Boakye's track record in law enforcement positions him as the ideal candidate to address issues related to crime and maintain law and order in the country.

Nana Kwame Asare, the National Chairman of ICAG, expressed the association's sentiments during an interview on Neat FM on February 12, 2024.

Asare emphasized that the current state of affairs in Ghana demands a leader with a firm stance on issues such as corruption and indiscipline.

"We don't really care about NPP and NDC much, but if you look at how things are going on in this country, it seems nobody cares about anything. People are stealing from the state and doing what pleases them.

"If we analyze carefully, if he [Mahama] partners with Professor Naana Jane, it is good, but we plead with him to take someone who is harsh and can help him.

“If Ghanaians will consider him again, that would also depend on his running mate. So, we plead with the NDC members and Mahama to bring Kofi Boakye as his running mate to bring discipline to the country,” he said.

ICAG has formally written to the former president over the proposal.

He confirmed during the interview that Mahama had received the letter and had committed to discussing the matter with his team before providing feedback.

"We believe that if Kofi Boakye can come [in], he can stop a lot of things that are happening in the country because of his track record," Asare added.