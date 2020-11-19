2 days ago

All is set for NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to resume his Ashanti regional campaign tour which was halted after the demise of former president JJ Rawlings, the regional arm of the party has announced.



Read the full statement below

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT

LEADER AND FLAGBEARER OF THE NDC, H.E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA RETURNS TO ASHANTI REGION

————————————————————

The Ashanti regional secretariat of the NDC announces for the information of the rank and file of our great party and the people of Ashanti region that the leader and flagbearer of the NDC, and Ghana’s next President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, will, from Friday, November 20, 2020, continue his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region for the 2020 elections.

His Excellency John Mahama is expected to continue his interactions with traditional and religious leaders, chiefs and opinion leaders, professional groups, artisans, party members and sympathisers among other interest groups.

H.E. John Mahama arrives at the Kumasi Airport on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 7am prompt and the secretariat urges constituency executives, parliamentary candidates, branch executives, stakeholders, party members, sympathisers and the general public to be at the airport to welcome Ghana’s next President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

All hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the campaign tour as we march to victory in December 2020.

Thank You.

Signed

Kwame Zu