1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has asked Ghanaians to use the Easter season to forgive one another just as Jesus Christ did.

According to Mahama, the season is for reflection on Christ’s gift of sacrifice by forgiving those who persecuted him hence Ghanaians need to “embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness.”

“As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Lord on Good Friday, may we reflect on His gift of sacrifice and embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness. Let us forgive one another and move on in unity. From my wife, Lordina and I, we wish you a blessed and most glorious Easter,” Mahama post on Facebook.

Read his full post below:

They whipped him. They spat on him. They mocked him. They treated him like a criminal. Drained of all strength, they forced him to carry a heavy cross. And then although he had committed no crime, they crucified him.

But bloodied and disgraced on the cross at Calvary, he, out of a pure heart, forgave them.

