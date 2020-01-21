1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Dennis Kwakwa has given reasons why former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking to rule Ghana for a second term despite several political portfolios the latter has held.

"From Assemblyman to President what is John Mahama looking for it for again? It is that he wants to steal and amass resources for himself and family?..No way", the Regional Youth Organiser spoke on Kumasi-based Hello FM during a panel discussion monitored by Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.

According to the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the National Builders Corp (NaBCo), John Mahama wants to come back to steal money for himself and family that is why elements in opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are bent on winning the upcoming general elections in December.

"He wants to rule Ghana again so that his brother, Ibrahim Mahama will have power to mine the Nhyinahi bauxite in the Ashanti Region", the NPP Regional Youth Organiser told host of 'Akokobon', King Edward while commenting on NDC's position on the call by the Electoral Commission to introduce a new voters' register ahead of the coming polls.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stressed the need for the compilation of new voters' register for the upcoming general election adding that the exercise is not a waste of resources.

The EC in its quest to compile a new voters’ register said it is committed to judiciously spending the about GH¢400 million it was granted by parliament.

But the opposition parties have stated they will do whatever is within their power to resist the new voters’ register.