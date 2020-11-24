2 hours ago

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempeh, the founder and head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has given yet another revelation about former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate.

According to him, he had a vision on Monday dawn in which he saw ex-president John Dramani Mahama carrying four coffins and coming out of a pit.

“I had a vision, I saw an angel splitting the clouds into two. Then I saw a very deep pit, where ex-president John Dramani Mahama was coming out of carrying four coffins,” Rev. Owusu Bempeh said on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show Monday evening.

Rev. Owusu Bempah alleged: “Former President Rawlings's death was not natural; his death was spiritual. I had a vision in which I saw three different human hearts popping champagne and jubilating while the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings was resting on the table. These hearts were just jubilating and smiling while they were looking at the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings.

He then added: “I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth.”

This is one of many stories Prophet Owusu Bempeh has told about the former President in what he terms prophetic revelations which never happened.

Since 2016, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempeh has been predicting doom for the NDC and former President John Mahama.

The man of God, who is a known NPP sympathizer also predicted that the Takoradi girls who were kidnapped would be found but this has not happened.

Owusu Bempeh’s has also tried hard to explain his failed US elections prediction that Donald John Trump would be elected for another term but it turned that Joe Biden won the elections convincingly.

Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after suffering a short illness.

He was 73 years old.

Ghanaweb