The second defeat former President John Dramani Mahama has suffered in the 2020 election in the Supreme Court by the seven Justices of the Supreme Court should be blamed on some leaders and lawyers in the NDC, according to the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Dr Elisha Salifu Amoako.

On the 9th of December 2020, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Mahama lost to President Nana Akufo-Addo as declared by the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election Madam Jean Mensa.

Former President John Mahama not satisfied with the declared Presidential Election results petitioned the Supreme Court to order for a re-run of the Presidential Election but the seven Justices hearing the case unanimously dismissed the petition on the grounds that it has no merit; making it the second defeat for Mr John Mahama.

Commenting on the Supreme Court final ruling on the 2020 election petition, Bishop Dr Elisha Salifu Amoako told the media last Thursday that some people and lawyers in the NDC did not give former President Mahama good advice.

“I believe that some people and some lawyers in the NDC did not give Mahama good advice. They pushed Mahama to go to court, assuring him of winning the case; they instilled some hope in him that the case will favour him”, he asserted.

“Mahama and his legal team did not do their homework well. Prophetically, I was telling Mahama to accept defeat and if he had accepted defeat, it would not have travelled to this point, wasting money and time in court”, he added.

He disclosed that God had already spoken about Mahama’s defeat in the 2020 Presidential Election; thus, the former President should have conceded defeat and congratulated President Akufo-Addo when the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission announced the results on the 9th December 2020.

He indicated that that former President John Dramani Mahama should have let go of this 2020 election and prepare adequately for the next four years election.

“He did not do that because of some people’s influence on him; he was pushed to go to court but their case has no merit as the judges of the Supreme Court said in the final verdict. All the seven judges looked into the case and they unanimously concluded that the case has no merit”, he opined.

Inasmuch as Bishop Dr Salifu Amoako considered it wrong for the former President to rush to the Supreme Court, he says the move by the opposition NDC Leader shows the depth of the country’s democracy.

“We, therefore, have to commend President Mahama and the NDC for going to court rather than using machetes to drum home their demands. The way the NDC handled the 2020 election should be applauded because they could have caused a mess in the country”, he commended.

“We cannot say that Mahama and the NDC have made a mistake going to court to address their grievances about the 2020 election; it is their legal right to go to court as it is the same court that has the authority and power to determine the matter”, he reiterated.