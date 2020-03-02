15 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini has said Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will regulate the artisanal small-scale mining sector in order to provide sustainable employment for the youth.

According to him, the next NDC government will ensure that artisanal mining is environmentally friendly to the country’s water bodies, among others.

“Mahama will do well to regulate galamsey not what Akufo-Addo is doing now so Ghanaians should have confidence and vote for NDC in the upcoming elections,” A.B.A Fuseini exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“It is obvious President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining is in a final state of “glaring” defeat.”

According to the NPP, Mr. Mahama’s attempt to run down the anti galamsey fight is cheap and unfortunate.

A.B.A. Fuseini urged the Akufo-Addo led government to create a livelihood package for the galamseyers for them to have something to do to make the fight against illegal mining successfully.

Source: Kingdimfm