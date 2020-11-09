1 hour ago

General Overseer of the Glorious Wave International Prophet Badu Kobi has prophesied massive victory for the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

According to the man of God, the former president will defeat the incumbent.

“The opposition of Ghana will rule 2021. John Dramani Mahama is the next president and there is nothing anybody can do about it."

The victory of Mr. Mahama he stated was sealed in the first week of September this year.

He also declared blood from somewhere is being pushed towards his feet but he is still holding the power.

"Mahama will win. He is the next president of Ghana".

The 2020 elections is a first-round victory and the opposition will also have majority of seats than the ruling government.

"Kumasi, he added will have problems and after the elections, some big people would be attacked."

He further prophesied that Ghana will have its first female president after John Mahama’s term of office is over.

"Although there would be blood spillage and pockets of violence, it will end gracefully."

Meanwhile, he has said Ghana will start seeing prosperity from 2022, and in 2024, a woman shall be the president of Ghana.

He said this during a Sunday Service on November 8, 2020.