Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Muslims a successful Ramadan.

Muslims across the country have commenced this year’s Ramadan today April 3, 2022.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 3, he said: "Wishing our beloved Muslim brothers and sisters an edifying Ramadan Mubarak.

Sighting the sliver crescent moon symbolizes Allah’s faithfulness and heralds the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marked by purification, generosity, and self-sacrifice.

Notwithstanding the many challenges we face as a people, we are assured of Allah’s unfailing grace.

May this holy period of fasting and prayer instill in us love, empathy and compassion for one another, and bring to us, our families and our nation countless blessings".