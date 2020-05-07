4 hours ago

Former President John Mahama would be “absolutely right” to take legal action against the governing New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, subsequent to the outcome of the Criminal Investigation Department’s probe into his murder allegations against the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama’s aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said.

Mr Mahama, in a letter through his lawyer Tony Lithur, to the Director-General of the CID, said Abronye DC has accused him and some members of the NDC of plotting to kill some NPP personalities including his accuser (Abronye DC).

These allegations, according to the letter, were made by Abronye DC in a TV programme on NET2 in Accra.

According to the letter, Abronye DC also accused Mr Mahama of killing his former boss, the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Mahama, in his letter, said the allegations are false.

Speaking to Gemma Appiah on Class91.3FM’s 505 news programme on Wednesday, 6 May 2020 said, “You do know that for quite some time now, this particular individual has taken to a certain style to court needless attention, make baseless accusations of the person and standing of former President John Dramani Mahama”.

“… I have on many occasions, called on former President Mahama to take action on some of these unscrupulous persons who hide under the guise of politics to misbehave, make unfounded allegations, and what I find utterly shocking is the fact that they have recourse to media platforms such as NET2 TV to go and sit and make these sort of baseless, unfounded allegations. None of them are based on evidence or even of outcome of any investigations.

“I am particularly elated this evening that finally, President Mahama has agreed that his lawyers should take up this responsibility of calling on the IGP, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, to undertake investigations into this matter and failing, concrete outcomes of this investigations, I’m sure the former President is absolutely right to take legal action this individual”, she said.