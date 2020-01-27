3 hours ago

Ghana's Ambulance Service was left in an intensive healthcare during the eight year rule of the NDC.

Very little was done by the Mahama administration to salvage that situation. As a matter of fact, the administration bequeathed just fifty ambulances to the Akufo-Addo administration most of which were not in good shapes.

The administration decided, then, to procure 200 ambulances under some bizarre and shady conditions.

Ghanaians waited expectantly to welcome the 200 ambulances, only to be disappointed at the end of the day since only 30 were imported.

As if that was not enough, the 30 ambulances were without medical equipment. They were deemed to be unfit for purpose.

These useless vehicles were shipped to Burma Camp and have been uncomfortably dwelling there for almost four years now.

When quizzed over the matter, Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney General, was emphatic that her office was dealing decisively with the matter and Ghanaians would see results sooner than later.

It's been over two years since this promise was made yet nothing concrete has been seen in that regard.

There appears to be lethargy on the side of the Attorney General in dealing with this matter. Ghanaians are desirous to know the state of affairs as far as those useless ambulances and their procurement processes are concerned.

President Akufo-Addo has successfully procured 307 ambulances to be distributed to all 275 constituencies across the country on Tuesday, 28th January, 2020.

These ambulances have been equipped with state of the art equipment that can be found in the most advanced of countries.

It was a promise made by the New Patriotic Party in the run-up to the 2016 general elections. The promise has been fulfilled.

Source: peacefmonline.com