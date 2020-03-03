2 hours ago

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described as regrettable former President Mahama's absence at last month's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

While former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings were present in Parliament among a tall list of other dignitaries, former President John Mahama was conspicuously missing in action.

“Even though President Nana Akuffo-Addo did not attend the 2014 State of the Nation event because at that time he had traveled out of the country, he was present in 2015.

“That is why I say it is unfortunate that the former president did not attend this particular event. The people of Ghana will not forgive this”, the Majority Leader who was concluding the debate on SONA said.

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, President Akufo-Addo was in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, to account for his leadership over the last year and also project the plans of his government for the coming year.

Apart from the absence of their flagbearer, Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Minority side boycotted the address by the President.

Clad in black, the Minority MPs chanted the National Anthem as they walked out of the chamber shortly after President Akufo-Addo took his seat.

They subsequently decided to abstain from the debate on President Akufo-Addo’s 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Even though the Minority MPs were present in the chamber, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, told the House, they have waived their right to second the motion for the debate and to participate fully.

“Our principle is that we are not participating in this. We will not be speaking to this,” he said.

But finalising his take on recent happenings, the Member of Parliament for Suame said a boycott of important events like the State of the Nation Address must be discouraged. He described the actions of his colleague as regrettable and shameless.

“I will not want to rub salt into their self inflicted wounds but my only hope is that the Parliament of Ghana will never witness any walkout based on such diluted excuses”.

Source: myjoyonline.com