43 minutes ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s Anti-Corruption Preparatory Team has introduced a range of platforms to enable the public to report suspected acts of corruption.

These platforms aim to promote transparency and accountability by offering safe and confidential channels for individuals to share vital information.

Reports can be made via a toll-free hotline at 0800 900 111, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

Additionally, individuals can visit the team’s official website at www.oraigh.org or send an email to [email protected].

By providing multiple reporting options, the initiative accommodates diverse preferences and fosters inclusivity.

The team has pledged to handle all reports with the highest level of confidentiality and ensure prompt processing.