The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Boasiako has said that John Mahama’s defeat in the 2020 election petition is a lesson to all political parties.

According to him, it is an indication that lies do not win in any sphere of life.

Chairman Wontumi who was speaking on Accra-based Original FM said the NDC peddled falsehood during the election and did not focus on working to win at the polling stations.

“The dismissal of John Dramani Mahama’s case in court is a lesson to all political parties in Ghana. This is to tell us that lies don’t win in anything you do. NDC used propaganda during the campaign and peddled several falsehoods but the Supreme Court has exposed them.”

He used all the opportunity to call on all political parties to ensure that their focus is on the work in order to win at the polling station because elections are not won in the court.