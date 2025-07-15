5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim North, Samuel Awuku, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to eliminate fuel allowances and fuel allocations for political appointees, describing the move as a populist gesture lacking real substance.

The directive is part of the government’s broader effort to reduce public spending under the Reset Agenda and reallocate funds to critical development sectors.

However, the MP has expressed doubt over the effectiveness of the decision, arguing that it is merely a public relations exercise with no tangible impact on fiscal discipline.

“This government directive is a clear case of PR and settings. If they want to show that they’re serious about cutting fuel allowances, it starts with shutting down the fuel depots at Osu and Jubilee House because that’s where government appointees get their fuel. Don’t play with our minds,” he said.

Mr. Awuku questioned the actual financial savings of the directive, challenging the government to disclose how much was being spent annually on fuel allowances to assess the real impact.

“Let’s be told how much was being spent. Then, at the end of the year, we can measure real savings. Without that, they’re just playing games with us,” he added.

In contrast, the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, Samuel Atta-Mills, praised the initiative, saying that it would promote better financial management and benefit the state in the long term.