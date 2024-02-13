3 hours ago

The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has touted the significant contributions of the erstwhile John Mahama administration in developing the Ghana Card system.

According to him, the NDC government started the implementation process of the Ghana Card as far back as 2016, arguing that the NPP government only continued with the system developed by the Mahama government.

He claimed that the Mahama administration in 2016 collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians and processed about 4.7 million cards.

Commenting on Dr Bawumia’s address to the nation, Sammy Gyamfi claimed that the Mahama administration distributed about 900,000 cards before leaving office in 2016.

“Dr. Bawumia deliberately ignored the significant contributions of the NDC/Mahama administration in developing the Ghana Card system to what it is today.

“It is important to note, that by 2016, the NDC/Mahama administration had Passed the law that makes the Ghana Card the sole document for identification purposes for any transaction (L.I 2111). Collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians. Processed about 4.7 million cards. Distributed about 900,000 cards.

“Clearly, this government only came to continue the implementation of a system that had already been developed by the NDC/Mahama government, as a continuation of what was started under [former] President J. A Kufuor and continued by [former] President J.E Atta-Mills of blessed memory. The Ghana card credit must therefore be shared by all successive governments who have contributed to where we are today. Note that Bawumia does not even credit his boss, Akufo-Addo.”

