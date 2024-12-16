26 minutes ago

Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has assured Ghanaians that the government under John Dramani Mahama will operate with the efficiency and focus of a task force.

He emphasized that they have accepted the mandate given to them by the people and are committed to delivering tangible results.

Debrah expressed confidence in the government's ability to run a lean yet results-driven administration that will prioritize the needs of the Ghanaian people.

He highlighted that one of the central areas of focus would be agro-processing, a sector he believes is crucial for the country's development.

“The opportunity to lead and make a real difference is truly exciting for me,” Debrah said. “President Mahama’s new direction is what excites me the most. Campaigning is done, the speeches are over—we are focused on delivering real outcomes. When I say we will deliver, I mean it. We are committed to creating jobs, developing industries, and significantly boosting agro-processing. This is a promise I stand by,” he added.

Debrah also addressed concerns over the promise of a government with 60 ministers, pointing out that it is entirely feasible.

He drew comparisons to countries like the United States, where a small number of ministers achieve significant results. “We will run this government like a task force. We will set clear objectives and work diligently to achieve them. With just 60 ministers, we will prove that efficiency and results can go hand in hand, and I am confident the people will be impressed with the outcomes,” he stated during an interview with Joy News.