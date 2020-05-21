2 hours ago

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) & Ireland and former Special aide to Ex-President Rawlings, Victor Smith, has tipped Professor Kwesi Botchwey as running mate for NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Victor Smith, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister is the best bet to become the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for Election 2020.

There were initial rumors that former President Mahama had settled on Asunafo South Member of Parliament as his running mate for the 2020 elections which the former President vehemently refuted.

But in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) & Ireland and former Special aide to Ex-President Rawlings, Victor Smith, asked the NPP to concentrate on electing a flagbearer since the NDC has a running mate which is well known by the former President John Dramani Mahama.

Victor Smith said the NDC needs a running mate like Kwasi Botchwey to help John Dramani Mahama transform Ghana for the better.

“We need a John Mahama and a running mate like Dr. Kwesi Botchwey to transform this country. We need a performer! See, I have known Dr. Kwasi Botchwey for all this while… he is a solid individual and this country needs that type of ticket, a person who delivers for everyone to see,” he said.

Meanwhile the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has attributed delays in choosing a running mate for the 2020 presidential election to the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.