1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo has parted ways with second tier Turkish club Bandırmaspor barely three weeks after joining them.

The Ghanaian striker parted ways with his former club Balikerispor after the expiration of his contract with both parties failing to agree to an extension before joining Bandırmaspor earlier this month.

Otoo started pre-season training with his new team but has decided to part ways with the newly promoted Lig 2 side.

According to reports, the former Hearts of Oak captain parted ways with his club by mutual consent due to family issues.

Otoo, 28, endured a dismal season in the 2019/2020 season scoring just a goal and providing two assists in 27 games for Balikerispor.

Mahatma Otoo played for Accra Hearts of Oak and enjoyed a successful spell from 2009 -2013 and was crowned goal king in the local league in the 2012 season after scoring 20 goals.

Since leaving the shores of Ghana, Mahatma has played for Esperance briefly and the Sogndal,Ümraniyespor,St. Mirren among others.