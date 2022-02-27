5 hours ago

The maiden edition of the Betway Mentor-ship programme for Women’s Premier League clubs has ended successfully.

The one day programme which took place on Thursday, February 24, was attended by forty (40) participants, two (2) from each club in the Northern and Southern Zones respectively.

Clubs in the Northern Zone converged at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi while clubs in the Southern Zone clubs met at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra with an online link connecting both venues for the entirety of the training programme.

Director of National Teams, Alex Asante was first to lecture participants on the role of the Team Manager. He took the participants through the responsibilities of the Team Manager especially on player welfare and how to foster good relationships with all stakeholders including the playing body, Management and Board of Directors.

Resource person, Ashley Kotzin who joined in from South Africa via zoom took participants through Leaders and their key skills, while compatriot Warren Engelbrecht touched on leadership.

Director of IT, Francis Adu led the session on the role of Information Technology in the football ecosystem including i.e. Registration of players and officials, Transfer of players domestically and internationally and the use of the Competition Management System in the organisation of football matches. He also educated participants on the new FIFA Clearing House project and how beneficial the programme would be to clubs moving forward.

General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo educated participants on the governance structure of the GFA, relating it with the right structures which the clubs must put in place under the current club Licensing regulations.

The General Secretary also touched on the GFA Statutes and Regulations in football and how clubs could utilize these regulations to their benefit.

This programme is the first of many developmental projects to be rolled out under the agreement signed earlier this month between the GFA and Super Group-owned Betway, a leading global online betting and gaming brand.

Under the one-year agreement, Betway, are mandated to organise a series of monthly training programmes for officials of clubs ranging from Marketing & Sponsorship, Role of the Team Manager, Coaching, Video Analysis, Nutrition and Sports Science.