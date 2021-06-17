2 hours ago

The much-awaited maiden edition of the Ghana Merit Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on Friday, 18th June 2021.

The ceremony is to be held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly City Hall.

The Awards scheme will celebrate and award excelling personalities from the untold perspectives based on their crafts and efforts in all aspects. The event is expected to attract a large number of music stakeholders and entertainers across the country.

Speaking to Beatwaves on phone, Chief Executive Officer of Feled Concept, the organizer for GMA awards, Michael A. Lincoln said the event will honour Ghanaian personalities who have excelled in their area of expertise and have gained recognition during the year under review.

“The GMA awards will honour Ghanaian personalities who have contributed their quota to the entertainment industry. We will also acknowledge up-and-coming entertainers who have gained recognition under the 2020/2021 year review”.

Some Ghanaian personalities nominated for the GMA awards include Ypee for rapper of the year, Mona 4 Reall “Badder than”, Kwame Yogut “ Bibi Besi” for song of the year, Possigee for a sound engineer/producer of the year, Adwoa Noella, Aaron Ayiih and AJ Poundz for Most promising TV personality of the year.

MOG, Akesse Brempong, Efe Grace, Luigi Maclean, Eugene Zuta for gospel acts of the year. Freda Rhymz, J Derobie for Ghana spotlight artists of the year among others.



