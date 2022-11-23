45 minutes ago

Build Forward Africa, organizers of Home Builders Africa Awards have announced the date for its maiden awards and dinner event dubbed, Home Builders Africa Awards.

The Home Builders Africa Awards is a highly anticipated award scheme which has been designed to recognize industry players who have contributed immensely to the success and growth of Society.

Taking stock of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the award seeks to recognize these professionals' resilience and tenacity in overcoming challenges despite being severely impacted by the pandemic. The maiden award will allow contestants to highlight any previous, current, or future projects.

The event will take place at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Africa Young Entrepreneurs Federation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It aims to recognize and honor those who excel in various sectors of society in order to inspire others to do their best for Mother Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The mission of HOME BUILDERS is to create more challenging opportunities for society and businesses to thrive as the world evolves.

In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom, Director of Operations for Home Builders Africa Awards, she stated that it is critical that people who have contributed to home building come together to celebrate themselves.

"This vision has been incubating for many years, and the time has come to give it birth. We are excited because this marks the start of a major global crusade to properly appreciate and honor those who have contributed to the construction of peaceful homes," She remarked.

"Initiators of sustainable solutions based on Healthy, Safe, Secure, and Environmentally Friendly products and services to promote good living in terms of infrastructure, health and nutrition, education, and good values of the African Society cannot be overlooked," she added.

The awards ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m., will be hosted by Lord Ohene Dwemor, with the Peruvian ambassador to Ghana, Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia, as a Special Guest.

