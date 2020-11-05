1 hour ago

Having sex just for the sake of having it doesn’t sound too exciting. We may not realise it, but sex has a huge impact on our health and indulging in it, can not only save your relationship but also boost energy and sexual health. Compared to emotional stability, sex is equally important in ensuring that the couple does not experience any bumps in their relationship.

So, to get on with it more smoothly, a couple can indulge in ‘maintenance sex’ to keep the spice and spirit of sex alive.

What is maintenance sex? It is the act of definitely having sex even when you are bored or sluggish about it. More than many times, you may have wanted to go for the last season of your favourite Netflix show with your partner, but ultimately, ended up having sex. You may have felt bored, but eventually ended up doing it. This especially happens in long-term relationships where people do get bored with having sex, even once in a while. In moments like these, you have to just push yourself a little bit and go for the steamy session with your partner.

Maintenance sex will surely increase your sexual desires and increase your overall stamina. The benefits of having good ol’ sex are endless. Happy oxytocins released from orgasm can be euphoric to your mind and body.

Maintenance sex shouldn’t be the only form of sex you should be having. It’s mostly for people who have been losing out on their sexual life because of work stress or boredom. Sure enough, sex isn’t always necessary but indulging in it once or twice a week should be a goal to be maintained. Extra effort never fails to keep both the partners in check and creatively infusing maintenance sex with some role play, different sex positions or sex toys can only make it more enjoyable. People need sex. This fact needs to be accepted.

People somehow think that one should only have sex when they are in the mood. Both partners need to have mutual feelings and arousal to have sex. Well, this is completely false. One partner maybe in the mood and the other may not feel like having sex; this leaves the other partner embarrassed and ashamed for wanting sex. This is how similar situations escalate to sexless relationships or marriages.

Both partners need to compromise on their preferences for the sake of the relationship and its longevity. This is where maintenance sex comes to play. Imagine that it’s a task that you have been dreading to do, but finally, when you did it, the result felt amazing and all things nice.

Sex is all about intimacy

To maintain a healthy sexual relationship, firstly, both partners need to be there for each other. Emotionally and physically. Both have to be willing in order to indulge in sexual activities, like maintenance sex. However, if maintenance sex is the only way you are doing it, then there is a different underlying problem that needs to be identified and worked on. Other than that, if your efforts count, then you are good to go.

After all, sex is about love, happiness, security and most importantly, the willingness to be there and do things for each other, even if you don’t want to.

Source: indiatimes.com