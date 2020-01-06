1 hour ago

German club Mainz 05 are keen on extending the contract 0f Swedish born Ghanaian attacker Robin Quaison beyond the summer of 2021.

Robin Quaison, 26, has had regular playing time since moving to Mainz 05 from Italian club Palermo two season ago for a fee of 2.5million euros.

The Germain side have confirmed that they have entered talks to extend Quaison's contract which has barely a year on it to expire.

His current agreement expires in the summer of 2021. -

"We talk to the player and his adviser on a regular basis, but it is a long way off", says sports manager Rouven Schröder to German Kicker.

The player has been in fine form helping Mainz beat off relegation many predicted for them by scoring seven goals in 16 games so far this season.

Born in Stockholm to a Ghanaian father and a Swedish mother, Quaison’s middle name is ‘Kwamina’, which means ‘born on a Saturday’ in Ghanaian dialect. His birthday, 9 October 1993, was indeed a Saturday.