35 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, has expressed strong confidence that Army Ladies will triumph over Police Ladies to secure their first Women's FA Cup title.

This marks Army Ladies' third final appearance, but despite their consistent performances, they have yet to claim the coveted trophy.

The Army Ladies are set to face the 2016 champions, Police Ladies, in what promises to be an intense and thrilling final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT (4:00 PM local time).

The stage is perfectly set for an epic showdown between the two formidable teams, expected to deliver a fiercely competitive and engaging contest in Accra.

Major General Onwona's optimism stems from his belief in the team's preparation and spirit.

Speaking after a visit from the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and his entourage during the Women's FA Cup trophy tour at the Army Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, he emphasized fair play and sportsmanship.

"I entreat the President and the entire Ghana Football Association, especially the officiating staff, to be fair, firm, and friendly to both teams to ensure an incident-free match.

At the end of the day, whoever wins, wins for Ghana; but I can assure you the Army Ladies are bringing the trophy here for my blessings," he said enthusiastically.

He further encouraged the Army Ladies to exceed their previous performances and honor the Army by winning the match and bringing the prestigious trophy to the Army Headquarters.

Saturday's final is expected to draw a large crowd to the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon, as supporters gather to witness the clash between these two distinguished teams.

With both sides eager to claim victory, the match promises to be a memorable event in Ghana's women's football history.