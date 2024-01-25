9 hours ago

Former Ghanaian striker Majeed Abdul Waris has expressed his belief that it's time to involve legendary forward Asamoah Gyan in the management of Ghanaian football.

Waris, who played alongside Gyan in the national team, thinks Gyan's passion for the country and football would make him a valuable asset to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"Time to get Asamoah Gyan involved in the GFA. one of the real guys who always have the nation in heart," wrote Waris on X, formerly Twitter.

The call for Gyan's involvement comes in the aftermath of Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, raising discussions about the future direction of Ghanaian football.

While Gyan has not publicly expressed his desire to take on a role in football management, Waris believes Gyan's commitment to the nation and knowledge of the sport would contribute positively to the development of Ghanaian football.

Gyan, who retired from international football in 2019, has been closely following the Black Stars and has the experience of being Ghana's all-time leading goal-scorer, making him a respected figure in the football community.