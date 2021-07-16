2 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players, Mohammed Kudus and Majeed Ashimeru will this evening square off in a preseason friendly for their various clubs in Europe.

Ajax will this evening take on Belgium giants Anderlecht in a preseason game in Brussels as the two clubs sharpen their arsenals for the coming season.

The two Ghanaian players both of Zongo extraction and having both played for big academies in Ghana before seeking pastures anew will this evening clash in a match of very little importance aside to prepare for the coming season.

Majeed Ashimeru joined Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side WAFA in August 2017 and went on loan spells at Lustenau, Wolfsberger AC and FC St. Gallen.

Kudus Mohammed is also a product of the famed Right to Dream Academy in Akomsombo before joining sister club FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

He secured a move to Ajax last year where he flourished despite injuries blighting his season.

Kudus scored in Ajax's 1-1 draw with lower tier side Quick 20 before scoring in their 4-1 triumph over Paderborn O7 in their last preseason game.

The game is scheduled for 17:30GMT/ 5:30pm at the Lotto Park in the Belgium capital, Brussels.