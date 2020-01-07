2 hours ago

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has made a donation to the kids at the Madina Orphanage in Accra on Monday 6th January 2020.

The former WAFA player presented bags of rice,boxes of mineral water,children's diaper,provisions and other assorted items to the disadvantaged kids as part of his contribution to help the less endowed in the society.

"I know that I don’t say this often enough, but I want to tell you how much I appreciate you and everything you do. My life is very blessed with some of the greatest people. I can never show too much gratitude thank you for being a part of my journey. A Small visit to Madina orphans today! I’m so grateful to the almighty ALLAH. My Family, my team #Makers and myself want to say God BLESS you guys and happy new year" the player shared this message after the kind gesture.