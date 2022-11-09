8 minutes ago

Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been left out of Ghana's traveling party for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was named in the provisional 55-man squad list for the World Cup but has been dropped from the final list for the Mundial.

Ashimeru has been very integral for Belgian giants Anderlecht this campaign in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League having played in most of their matches and having been involved in four goals which are two goals and two assists in ten matches this campaign.

The player has reportedly been informed that he has been dropped from the Ghana squad that will be traveling to Qatar.

He joins the likes of Felix Afena Gyan, Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp, Ernest Nuamah among others.

Ghana will name their final 26-man squad on Sunday 13th November 2022 a week to the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The 26-man squad will head for Abu Dhabi where they will be camping and preparing for the World Cup and will play their final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 before facing Portugal on November 24.