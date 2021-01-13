4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has sealed a loan switch to Belgian giants Anderlecht in the ongoing winter transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Belgian side have an option to buy the central midfielder when the loan deal expires after the season.

He won the Austrian league title with RB Salzburg and reached the round of 16 stage of the Europa League.

Sports Director of RSC Anderlecht, Peter Verbeke has been speaking about the new signing:

"Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game. He was schooled withing the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has a good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate."

“Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration."