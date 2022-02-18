2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been providing a stiff competition for Swedish midfielder Kristoffer Olsson with his sparkling form for Anderlecht.

The Ghanaian midfielder is posing serious selection headache for Anderlecht head coach Vincent Kompany with his outstanding performance.

Ashimeru was on hand to provide the assist for the winning goal for his side last weekend against Zulte Waregem as he was handed his second successive start following his impressive start last week.

Ivorian striker Christian Kouame had opened the scores for the Belgian giants before the Ghanaian midfielder supplied a telling pass to Lior Refaelov for the second goal.

The Ghanaian was handed his first start since July in his side's previous game before taking on Zulte Waregem which he impressed and was retained in the starting line up.

Ahead of their crunch game against Genk this weekend head coach Vincent Kompany is torn between the Ghanaian midfielder and the Swede.