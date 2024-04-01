6 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru marked his comeback for Anderlecht with a late substitute appearance against Royal Antwerp on Saturday, ending a 68-day absence from competitive action since his last outing for the Ghanaian national team during AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Despite his brief stint on the pitch, Ashimeru's return provided a welcome boost for Anderlecht, who secured a crucial victory over Royal Antwerp thanks to defender Killian Sardella's lone goal in the 52nd minute.

This win propels Anderlecht to the top of the standings in the Belgian Pro League with 35 points, reinforcing their ambition to clinch the league title this season.

With Ashimeru back in contention, Anderlecht now possesses a key asset as they gear up to face Club Brugge KV in the Championship playoffs on April 7.

The midfielder's return comes as a timely relief for the team, offering added depth and quality to their squad as they aim to maintain their position at the summit of the league table and secure silverware.