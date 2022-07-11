2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has returned to action for his Belgian side Anderlecht for the first time in a long while.

The central midfielder missed a lot of matches getting to end of the 2021/2022 season but is now fit and played in his side's pre-season friendly.

He was introduced as a second-half substitute as his side Anderlecht defeated Danish side Nordsjaelland 3-1 in a pre-season friendly played in Holland.

The former WAFA midfielder posed for pictures with his idol and former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien who is now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland.

Ashimeru last played for his side in April when he was introduced as a substitute in the Belgian FC Cup game against Gent and aggravated an injury he sustained.

He scored three goals in 31 matches last season.