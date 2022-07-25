1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was on target for his side Anderlecht in their opening Belgian Jupiler Pro League game on Sunday against KV Oostende which they won 2-0.

The midfielder did not start pre-season training with his teammates as scheduled due to a niggling injury he sustained at the end of last season.

Ashimeru scored the opener for his side in the 39th minute as a well-worked goal from a corner was curled low into the bottom left corner of the goal at the Lotto Park.

Anderlecht grabbed the second goal close to the 90 minutes as young Wolves striker Fabio Silva scores a beauty from a solo run on his debut.

The Portuguese youngster fetched the ball from almost his own half and ghosted into the penalty box from the right flank before cutting across the goalkeeper to give his side the safety goal.

Majeed Ashimeru was taken off in the 76th minute of the game as he was replaced by Mats Olsson.

Last season, the central midfielder scored three goals and provided three assists in 31 matches but has started the season very well in the first game of the season.