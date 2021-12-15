1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was on the scoresheet for RSC Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Sint Truidense on Tuesday night in their Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

It was a tense game which did not have any goals in the first half of the contest despite a lot of pressure from the home side.

Sint Truidense were very resolute at the back as they blocked anything that was thrown at them by the home side.

Things quickly changes as Israeli international Lior Rafaelov broke the resistance of the away side in the 60th minute with a beautiful strike after former Bayern striker Joshua Zirkzee put him through.

Ghanaian International, Majeed Ashimeru was summoned from the bench in the 89th minute as replacement for Rafaelov in the 89th minute.

Ashimeru added the clincher for his side late in the game to make it 2-0 after a pass from Benito Raman.

The Ghanaian international has made nine appearances for RSC Anderlecht and scored two goals so far this season.