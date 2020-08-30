5 hours ago

Majeed WARIS of Strasbourg during the Ligue 1 match between Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace and OGC Nice, at la Meinau Stadium, Strasbourg, France on 29th August 2020. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Majeed Warris came off the bench to try and salvage the situation for his side Strasbourg as they lost at home to OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

It was Strasbourg's second consecutive defeat in the French Ligue 1 since it started.

The 28 year old Ghanaian striker came from the bench to replace Lamine Kone in the 46th minute when the scores was still one nil in favour of the away side OGC Nice.

Nice took the lead through Kasper Dolberg from the penalty spot in the 37th minute before he added the second in the second half in the 59th minute to make the result safe for Nice.

Majeed Waris joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal from FC Porto after a successful loan spell last season.

In the 2019/2020 season he swcored two goals in 7 appearances for Strasbourg before the season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.