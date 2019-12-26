1 hour ago

Faced with the poor performance of the Malian Kalifa Coulibaly, FC Nantes is looking for a center forward this winter.

The priority is Yohan Boli, current second top scorer in the Belgian championship with Sint-Truiden (10 goals), but the Ivorian international is a wanted man with six months to the end of his contract, and the Canaries are therefore thinking of two alumni of the yellow house in case this their priority target fails to materialize.

On the one hand, there is the Ghanaian Majeed Waris, confined to the reserve of FC Porto since his return from loan last summer from Nantes and who is therefore looking for a way out.

The second name is much more surprising since it is Préjuce Nakoulma, who however left the Canaries on very bad terms in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the Burkinabè, currently a free agent, he has changed his agents, which makes it possible for return to Nantes, where he lives.