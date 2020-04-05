3 hours ago

Majority Caucus in Parliament has donated GH¢100,000 to the Covi-19 Trust Fund.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, made the announcement on the floor of the House Saturday, April 4, shortly before the Speaker suspended sitting indefinitely.

“Mr. Speaker, let me announce that Majority has decided to contribute GH¢100,000 to complement the efforts of the government to fighting this…disruptive menace,” the Majority Leader stated.

Earlier this week, appointees of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, pledged 50% of their monthly income for the next three months, towards the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

These appointees include all Ministers of State, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Cabinet, Presidential Staffers and Presidential Aides at the Presidency.

All Deputy Ministers have also agreed to donate 50 percent of their salaries for the next two months, i.e. April and May, into the Fund.

The president himself, announced his salary for the next three months would be used as seed fund for the Trust Fund which has been established by government for the fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

His Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia followed suit by pledging his three month’s salary beginning April, to the fFund.

Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu commended individuals and organisations who have followed the example of the president to contribute to the Fund and called on others who are yet to so to emulate.

He further praised health personnel leading the fight for their sacrifice and commitment in ensuring Ghana wins the battle against the new coronavirus pandemic.

Myjoyonline